Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $225.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

ANET opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

