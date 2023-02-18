Cowen Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $97.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

