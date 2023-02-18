Craig Hallum Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

