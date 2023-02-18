Craig Hallum Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.