Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at $57,508,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

