Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,895 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,633,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,730,000 after buying an additional 1,536,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CPG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.