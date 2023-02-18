Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

