Critical Contrast: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.32 $129.52 million $1.82 1.85 SHF $7.84 million 2.64 $1.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares X Financial and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for X Financial and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,245.98%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats SHF on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

