Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.47 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

