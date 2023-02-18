Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.
Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %
CROX opened at $131.47 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Further Reading
