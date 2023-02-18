Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

