Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,894. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.