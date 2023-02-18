Crocs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical volume of 6,698 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

