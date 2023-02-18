Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE CRT traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.