CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. 138,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

