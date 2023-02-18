Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

