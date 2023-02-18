D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.17

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.17 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.79). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.80), with a volume of 19,322 shares changing hands.

D4t4 Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22,727.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

D4t4 Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

