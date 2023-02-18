Dai (DAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $196.53 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004062 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $196.53 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,198,686,907 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

