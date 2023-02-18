Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Daseke
In related news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Daseke
Daseke Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.45 on Friday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.97.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 33.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
