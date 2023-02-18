Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.45 on Friday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 33.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

