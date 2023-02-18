Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. 5,964,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,454. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.