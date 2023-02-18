Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.52 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.45 million and $3.52 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00425299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.54 or 0.28172586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

