Dawn Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $61.07 million and $3.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.