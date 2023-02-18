Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $17,500.90 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Martin sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $17,500.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,381 shares in the company, valued at $881,553.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

