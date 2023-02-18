DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Cap of $22.14 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $827,437.65 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

