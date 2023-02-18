Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $512.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $461.15.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

