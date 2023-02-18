Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $433.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.55.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.15.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.