DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. DEI has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $2,405.91 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00403752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

