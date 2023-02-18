Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 680,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

