Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.