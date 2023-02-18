DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 203,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,505. The company has a market cap of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Further Reading

