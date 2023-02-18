Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70), RTT News reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.