Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,494,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

