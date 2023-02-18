Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,494,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

