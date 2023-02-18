Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 16,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

