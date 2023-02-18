DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBRG. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.
DigitalBridge Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
