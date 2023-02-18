Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

