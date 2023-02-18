Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

