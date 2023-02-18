Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

