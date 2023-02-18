Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

NYSE:DG opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

