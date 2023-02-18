Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.