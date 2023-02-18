DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 36,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

