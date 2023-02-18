Dragonchain Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $28,870.16 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00425299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.54 or 0.28172586 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
