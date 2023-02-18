Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 950 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734 ($8.91).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,326.47. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.50.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.