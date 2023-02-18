Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.
Driven Brands Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.71 on Friday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
