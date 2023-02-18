DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Down 7%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89). 90,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 19,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.82. The company has a market cap of £16.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,216.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is 70.33%.

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,880 ($99,393.06).

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

