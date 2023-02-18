Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

