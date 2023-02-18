dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Shares Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.