Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 4,972 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.