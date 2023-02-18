Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 4,972 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dynatrace

Several research firms have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

