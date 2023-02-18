E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 180 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

