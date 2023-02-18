E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

