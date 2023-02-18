E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.