E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $265,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.27 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

